What happened to Shohei Ohtani? Angels star leaves mound early in game vs Astros

Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani made an abrupt exit during Friday's (July 14) game against the Houston Astros. While the game ended 7-5 in favor of the Astros, Ohtani was pulled from the mound in the middle of the sixth inning to make way for relief pitcher Jacob Webb.

Despite leaving the mound, Ohtani continued in the game as a hitter, prompting questions about why he was pulled so abruptly.

Shohei Ohtani, without a doubt, has been one of the most valuable players for the Angels and even a slight hint of injury is a cause for concern among Los Angeles fans. Having had to leave the mound last week due to a blister and once again due to a cracked fingernail, fans were left alarmed when the Japanese phenom was suddenly pulled from the mound on Friday.

Ohtani started the sixth inning with the score tied at 4-4 and walked the first batter, Corey Julks. This was followed by a mound visit from manager Phil Nevin, with the team's athletic coach and translator. After a brief discussion, the 29-year-old was taken off but continued in the game as a hitter. While there has been no update from the Angels on the situation, it looks more like a strategic decision than anything else.

Shohei Ohtani takes the defeat as the Astros make winning start to series

While Shohei Ohtani has been continuously dragging the Los Angeles Angels to victories over the MLB season, he took a 7-5 loss against the Houston Astros in Friday's series opener. Ohtani gave away four runs from the mound and could not deliver from home plate late in the game.

There are still two games remaining in the series for the Angels to turn things around and make a comeback.

