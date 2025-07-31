What happened to Shohei Ohtani? Exploring reasons behind $700,000,000 superstar’s early exit

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani suffered an unspecified injury during the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, making an early exit from the contest.The three-time MVP started the game for the Dodgers in the series finale. However, Shohei Ohtani felt discomfort in the fourth inning and was tended by head athletic trainer Thomas Albert and interpreter Will Ireton.He left the game with the trainer, ending his seventh start of the season prematurely. Ohtani returned to the dugout after visiting the clubhouse. The Dodgers reportedly described cramps as the reason for Ohtani's exit after three innings. Ohtani exited after throwing six consecutive balls that included two wild pitches. He struck out four of the 15 hitters he faced on the night, conceding two earned runs with five hits and two walks.While his pitching was cut short in the fourth inning, the reigning NL MVP returned to the plate in the sixth inning to resume his role as a designated hitter. He struck out looking, going 0-for-4 in the game with the game tied 2-2 after seven innings. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to share details of Shohei Ohtani's injury concern in the post-game interview.