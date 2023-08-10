What happened to the streaker at the Tigers game? Elusive fan stays on field for over 2 minutes

A fan at the Minnesota Twins matchup against the Detroit Tigers ran on the field during the game, and managed to stay there awhile. It's rare for the most athletic play of the day not come from an MLB player, but this particular fan could certainly stake that claim. A fan charging the field at any sporting event is often a nuisance, but usually not one that lasts this long.

This fan got a full tour of the field, starting and ending in the same spot, which was probably longer than he had expected. The streaker will likely be banned from the stadium for the rest of their life, but they got their money's worth.

Evan Petzold, a Tigers beat reporter, posted some footage of the chase on Twitter.

"This just happened at Comerica Park. The fan stayed on the field for about two minutes before getting tackled in right field. His journey ended where it started" - Evan Petzold

For those curious, this footage was not available on the broadcast. Television networks make it a point to not show fans running onto the field to discourage the move. Not all fans agree with that principle.

"Bally is so lame for not showing the fan on the field" - Twins Central

The lengthy delay was noticed by many, some of whom were surprised to learn it was a streaker on the field.

What punishments could the Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins streaker face?

Running on the field is fun for a few seconds, or minutes in this case, but can have long lasting ramifications. The most common punishment is being banned from all MLB stadiums and a 5,000 dollar fine. Some cases can even result in spending a night in the clink.

Like the Tampa Bay Rays fan who eluded capture last week, this fan gained notoriety for something they probably shouldn't have done.