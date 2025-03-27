What happened to Tanner Bibee? All you need to know about his last-minute scratch and Ben Lively stepping in for the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee is coming off an impressive 2024 season. He started 31 games, compiling a 3.47 ERA with 187 strikeouts on 173.3 innings of work.

That was good enough for Cleveland to name him the Opening Day starter when they take on the Kansas City Royals. However, Bibee will unfortunately sit out the opener.

Bibee will miss his start because he is dealing with food poisoning. In place of him, Cleveland has turned to Ben Lively to take the mound for their first game.

This is unfortunate for him, as Bibee was looking forward to getting the ball on Opening Day for the Guardians. This would have been his first-career Opening Day start, but he will be watching from the dugout.

Lively is a great replacement to take the mound on Thursday. He found his footing in Cleveland last year, starting a career-high 29 games and putting together a 13-10 record with a 3.81 ERA.

The sudden change could be difficult for Kansas City to adjust to. They have spent the last few days gearing up for Bibee, but now they are getting a completely different look. Do not be surprised if Lively has great success against the royals.

Guardians believe in Tanner Bibee after signing him to a five-year extension

Cleveland Guardians - Tanner Bibee (Photo via IMAGN)

The Guardians love what they have in Tanner Bibee. He is only one of three Cleveland pitchers since 2000 with 10 wins in their first two seasons, alongside CC Sabathia and Shane Bieber.

They believe the future is bright with him and they showed him what he was worth to them. Cleveland signed Bibee to a five-year extension with $48 million guaranteed.

The extension buys out 2025 and the three years of arbitration eligibility. It also includes a club option for the 2030 season. His option for 2030 is worth $21 million with a $1 million buyout.

Cleveland has increasingly turned to Bibee, especially with Bieber undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of last year. He has risen to nearly every occasion, and that should be no different when he takes the mound this year.

He throws an impressive six-pitch mix that plays well across MLB. Last year, he threw a four-seam fastball, cutter, changeup, slider, curveball and sinker. He is not an easy at-bat for opposing hitters and is still developing as a 26-year-old.

