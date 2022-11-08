What happened to Ted Cruz at the Houston Astros Parade?

Ted Cruz, the junior US Senator from Texas is a devoted Houston Astros fan. The Houston-area resident and former US Presidential candidate has often shown off his support for the team on various social media accounts.

When the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a series score of 4-2 in 2022, Cruz was among the first to celebrate.

Chancellor Johnson @ChancellorTV Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade. Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade. https://t.co/B4oVgP404Q

"Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade." - @Chancellor Johnson

On Monday, November 7th, thousands gathered in downtown Houston to watch the customary victory parade for their team, where the Senator followed them behind in a truck as they proceeded through the streets of downtown Houston on a float.

Cruz is a polarizing figure. Although he is widely popular within the state of Texas, his conservative viewpoints and policies are not always well-received in large metro areas such as Houston. Boos could be heard in the crowd as Cruz passed by with his wife and two daughters.

When the procession reached the 2400 block of Smith Street in Houston, things took an unexpected turn. A can came flying through the air aimed directly at him. Thankfully, his security was able to swat the can away from the senator, who was wearing a bright orange Houston Astros shirt.

On Twitter, Cruz referred to the can as "White Claw," a well-known Seltzer drink known for its sweet and carbonated flavor. Cruz himself was not injured in the encounter.

Alien Truther Wildwest @wcgroovy Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade https://t.co/lRALgyXCe2

"Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade" - @ Alien Truther WildWest

Since becoming the Texas Senator in 2013, Cruz has seen the Astros make it to the World Series 4 times and unlike the parade, he usually receives a warm welcome on making appearances at Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

Man faces charges for throwing a can at Ted Cruz

The man who threw the can was spotted by Cruz' security instantly and was taken into custody by the Houston police, where he is facing a possible federal crime of attempted assault of a US Senator.

The identity of this man is not known. However, it was clear that the crowd assembled in Houston did not take kindly to Cruz' appearance. Perhaps the Senator might think twice about his appearance if the Astros win again in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes