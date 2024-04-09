“What happened today I think was unacceptable” – Pirates slugger Rowdy Tellez defends All-Star David Bednar after crowd booed him during blown save

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the most surprising stories so far this season. After missing the postseason last year, the upstart Buccos have been one of the top teams early in the year, however, it has not been without adversity. This came to the forefront on Tuesday when All-Star closer David Bednar blew a two-run lead to the Detroit Tigers.

"The Tigers won: down 3-1 in the ninth, Detroit rallied for four runs in the inning to beat the Pirates, 5-3." - @BradGalli

Entering the 9th inning, the Pittsburgh Pirates were leading the Detroit Tigers 3-1 as the team turned to their superstar closer David Bednar. Things did not go according to plan as the Tigers strung together a number of hits, taking the lead and eventual victory.

The blown save was met by a chorus of boos from the home crowd, something that did not sit well with Pittsburgh slugger Rowdy Tellez. One of the most beloved figures in the Pirates' dugout, Tellez confronted reporters after the game, defending his All-Star closer.

"This is why Rowdy Tellez is the best. After getting booed for blowing a save this afternoon, Tellez swooped in to have David Bednar’s back in front of the media (Via:@_NoahHiles)" - @FoulTerritoryTV

“What happened today I think was unacceptable," Tellez told reporters, who were huddled around the locker of David Bednar. "We as a group in Pittsburgh have to be better. He's an All-star for a reason and we just have to be better," Tellez continued, patting Bednar on the back as he walked away.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to get back to the hot streak that they started the year with

Although Tuesday's loss to the Detroit Tigers was undoubtedly disappointing, the fact that Pittsburgh has been one of the best teams in the MLB early in the season makes it easier to handle. Following the loss, the Buccos saw their record move to a National League Central-leading 9-3, something that they will look to continue building upon.

Thanks to Pittsburgh's red-hot offense, the club has been able to give themselves one of the best starts in franchise history. Veterans such as Bryan Reynolds, Connor Joe, and Rowdy Tellez have been complimented by budding young stars Oneil Cruz and Henry Davis, becoming one of the best lineups so far in 2024.

