What happened to Trevor Story? Red Sox All-Star makes early exit after painful landing

During the fourth inning of the series opener between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, Trevor Story’s night took a sudden turn for worse.

The Red Sox shortstop dove to catch Mike Trout’s hit to left field, but landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, immediately signaling distress.

Despite attempting to walk it off, Story was clearly in pain as he left the field, which left fans concerned about the severity of his injury. Updates on his current situation are still to be made public by team officials.

The timing couldn’t be worse for the Boston Red Sox, who have relied heavily on Trevor Story’s contributions both at the plate and in the field. His loss would definitely leave a big hole in the lineup, especially since he had a solid start to the 2024 season. Story’s impact extends beyond his offensive stats; he is also a useful defensive presence.

Trevor Story’s injury history adds to fan concern, with memories of previous setbacks experienced in past seasons, most notably in 2022. Despite the uncertainty regarding his diagnosis, the organization and fans are hoping for a swift recovery.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Angels in a series that should be winnable.

The Boston Red Sox finish their longest road trip of the season with the series against the Los Angeles Angels, which should be another favorable matchup before coming back home to kick off the season in Fenway. Despite a 5-2 start, Story’s absence presents a challenge for the Red Sox.

Boston’s pitching has also been exceptional for the first week of the season. Their starters have a 1.89 ERA, and their bullpen has the best ERA in all of MLB. On the other hand, the Angels’ bullpen struggles, giving the Red Sox offense a chance to take the series.

