What happened to Ty France? Mariners slugger announced as last minute scratch before game vs Giants

The Seattle Mariners will be without first baseman Ty France for Tuesday's matchup against the San Francisco Giants. After being involved in a major collision at third base with Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes on Sunday, France is set to miss the second game in a row with an undisclosed injury.

Initially, the team said that Ty France was fine, it's apparent that something is still bothering the 28-year-old first baseman. It was reported that France was fielding ground balls during the warmup before Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants, however, it was deemed that he was not fit to play.

Ryan Divish @RyanDivish Ty France has been scratched from the lineup. He was out taking groundballs pregame.

"Ty France has been scratched from the lineup. He was out taking groundballs pregame." - @RyanDivish

With France out for Tuesday's action, the Seattle Mariners have replaced him in the lineup with talented young outfielder Jarred Kelenic, with Mike Ford being tasked with replacing him at first base.

It remains to be seen if France will return to the Seattle Mariners lineup before the All-Star break, which begins on July 7th, however, it is possible that he is sidelined until afterward.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ A scary scene here in Seattle as Ty France and Isaac Paredes run into each other in a huge collision, with France running from second base while the Rays' third baseman was attempting to field a grounder.



France is remaining in the game, but Paredes is exiting. A scary scene here in Seattle as Ty France and Isaac Paredes run into each other in a huge collision, with France running from second base while the Rays' third baseman was attempting to field a grounder.France is remaining in the game, but Paredes is exiting. https://t.co/OUwF9rMSZA

"A scary scene here in Seattle as Ty France and Isaac Paredes run into each other in a huge collision, with France running from second base while the Rays' third baseman was attempting to field a grounder. France is remaining in the game, but Paredes is exiting." - @DKramer_

Prior to his collision with Isaac Paredes, the veteran France had been in a funk at the plate. In the 12 games prior to the injury he sustained against the Tampa Bay Rays, the first baseman put together a dismal .179 batting average with a home run and four RBIs. He struck out 12 times in that span as well.

Through 82 games this season, France has produced a .267 batting average with seven home runs and 36 RBIs. It remains to be seen if he will remain with the club after the MLB Trade Deadline given the fact that he is only under contract until l the end of the season. He does have two more seasons of arbitration eligibility that could be appealing to another team in a deal.

It's been an underwhelming season for both Ty France and the Seattle Mariners

Last season, the Seattle Mariners broke their lengthy postseason drought, which dated back to 2001. So entering the 2023 regular season, fans we understandably excited about the potential of their squad. However, it has hardly been the run-away type of season that Seattle had hoped for.

At the halfway point of the season, the Seattle Mariners sit fourth in the American League West with a 41-42 record and are 8.0 games back of the first-place Texas Rangers. There is plenty of time remaining in the season to close the gap, however, they cannot wait around forever.

