What happened to Ty France? Mariners slugger leaves game early after being hit by a pitch on his right elbow

On Saturday, Seattle Mariners slugger Ty France had to leave the game early against the New York Mets. France was hit on the back of the elbow and appeared to be in pain.

France was 1-for-2 in the game before leaving with his injury. Seattle manager Scott Servais replaced France with Mike Ford, who has handled himself well this season when his name has been called.

An injury to any player is the last thing Seattle wants to see. They are in the middle of an intense American League West divisional battle with the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. Seattle and Houston are tied, with the Rangers a game behind them.

Seattle hopes nothing serious comes from this injury. While Ty France has struggled at times this season, he has big pop and can change the game with one swing of the bat.

If Ty France has to miss time, other players are waiting to step up

Ty France has been banged up this season. Earlier in the week, he had to be removed from the game early after a pickoff attempt. Nothing came of the injury; he was back in the lineup the following day.

If France has to miss time, the Seattle Mariners are more than capable of replacing him. Mike Ford is having one of the better seasons of his career this year. In 62 games, Ford has hit .228/.314/.491 with 13 home runs and 28 RBIs.

They also have Dylan Moore, who can play multiple positions. He has appeared in 43 games this season and has slashed .228/.328/.505 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs.

The Mariners are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. If France has to miss some time, they have guys capable of stepping up and overtaking the Houston Astros for first place.