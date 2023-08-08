What happened to Tyler O'Neill? Cardinals slugger scratched from lineup at last minute for game vs Rays

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill was a late scratch in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The slugger is dealing with left knee tightness after he took batting practice.

O'Neill was initially slated to start in left field and hit sixth. Now, Alex Burleson will get the start as the team's designated hitter, batting sixth. Lars Nootbaar will start in left field.

O'Neill is listed as day-to-day. Left fielder Tyler O'Neill was scratched from the #STLCards lineup with left knee tightness. He took BP and tracked fly balls earlier in the night, but was scratched.O'Neill is listed as day-to-day.

O'Neill is listed as day-to-day until further testing is done. This is a blow to the Cardinals and O'Neill, who has missed time this season with a lingering back injury.

Through 44 games, Tyler O'Neill is hitting .248/.323/.407 with five home runs and 13 RBIs. This is a bat the Cardinals need in their lineup right now. St. Louis is currently in the basement of the National League Central with a record of 49-64.

It has been an interesting season for Tyler O'Neill

Things were looking great to open up the 2023 season. Tyler O'Neill won the Opening Day center field job and even homered that day, but things would quickly take a turn.

Early into the season, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol ripped into O'Neill for what Marmol believed to be a complete lack of hustle. Unfortunately, this was not done behind closed doors, and baseball fans were introduced to the team's internal drama.

“There’s a standard… You don’t meet it, you don’t play.” -Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told @JohnDenton555 Tyler O’Neill has been benched today due to his lack of effort on this play“There’s a standard… You don’t meet it, you don’t play.” -Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told @JohnDenton555 pic.twitter.com/MnBfpQN0AJ

O'Neill did not enjoy being called out by his manager. He took to the media to explain that he gives his best effort every game while trying to stay healthy.

It was a weird situation to watch unfold. While Marmol had a right to be upset, many fans believed he could have handled it differently and even called for his job. However, Paul Goldschmidt believes Marmol can lead this team, despite how the Cardinals look this season.