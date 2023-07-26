What happened to Yandy Diaz? Rays All-Star exits game vs Marlins early

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz had to be removed from Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Diaz looked in pain after stretching to get Jacob Stallings out at first on a close play.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe made a great play on the ball that took him into shortstop territory. Lowe threw it a little wide of the bag, but Diaz lunged for the ball and kept his foot on the back. He came up holding his groin area and was replaced by Harold Ramirez.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Yandy Díaz is coming out of the game after stretching out on this great play between him and Brandon Lowe for the out pic.twitter.com/fXdEiDiLYa

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is an unfortunate break for Yandy Diaz, who was having a good game. Through the first three innings, Diaz was 1-2 with two RBIs on a double he hit in the second inning.

Kevin Barral @kevin_barral



#Marlins 0 #RaysUp 3 pic.twitter.com/J78SOKRddP Not a good start for Cabrera tonight. Yandy Díaz smacks an RBI double to make it 3-0 Tampa. Exit velo was 111.1 MPH on that RBI.

Diaz will be considered day-to-day until he receives some testing. Losing him for any amount of time will be a bummer, especially with how the team has been struggling lately.

Yandy Diaz has been on fire this season

Miami Marlins v Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz has been a force to be reckoned with at the plate this season. In 85 games, the slugger is hitting .317/.401/.505 with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs. He leads the league with his .401 on-base percentage.

He has been one of the reasons the team has been so competitive this season, but this team is starting to slide. They are coming off a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, where they only won one game.

They now find themselves second in the American League East. They hold a 5.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays, who are nipping at their heels. Tampa Bay must turn this around and keep their ground in the division.

Do not be surprised if this team is set on betting themselves with the trade deadline approaching.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!