What happened to Yordan Alvarez? Astros star’s rehab assignment delayed 

It appears that Houston Astros will be without superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez for a bit longer as his rehabilitation process has been delayed. According to multiple reports, Alvarez was set to begin his Triple-A rehab stint Friday night with Sugar Land, however, that has been delayed.

Houston Astros @astros The start of Yordan Alvarez’s rehab assignment has been delayed due to illness.



Alvarez had been scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple A Sugar Land tonight.

An illness will delay the beginning of Yordan Alvarez's rehab assignment, which could result in a delay in his MLB return as well. The 26-year-old has been out of action since hitting the IL on June 9 with a right oblique injury.

While the setback appears to be minor, any games missed by the superstar could play a factor in the standings at the end of the year. Currently, the Astros sit second in the American League West, 2.0 games behind the Texas Rangers, so a healthy Alvarez is essential.

Femboy Baseball @MarinerFemboy 45-44. the 2023 American League West division race as of the All-Star Break (game 89 for SEA, 91 for HOU/TEX/LAA, 92 for OAK). #SeaUsRise

It's been a long rehabilitation for Yordan, who has now missed over one month with the oblique injury. The two-time All-Star should be able to return to the lineup as early as next week if the team decides he is ready, however, he will surely miss the Houston Astros series against their division rival Los Angeles Angels.

While Alvarez suffered a minor delay in his rehab assignment, pitcher Jose Urquidy has been cleared to begin his, which is welcoming news for Houston.

A big second half could keep Yordan Alvarez in the MVP race despite missing more than a month of action

The Houston Astros superstar has continued his incredible MLB career this year. His 17 homers have him sitting at 115 total through 425 career games, becoming the fifth-fastest player in league history to eclipse the 100 home run mark.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Yordan Alvarez reached 100 career home runs in 372 games. That makes him the 5th quickest MLB player to do so.



How does he compare to the 4 other players at that time who reached 100 HR quicker?



Highest AVG., most hits, most RBI

Through 57 games this season, Alvarez has a .272 batting average with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs. Even though he has missed more than a month, Yordan currently leads the Houston Astros in home runs, four more than Kyle Tucker, who has appeared in 32 games.

