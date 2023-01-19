What is Kyle Tucker's ethnicity? Exploring the Astros outfielder's background

2022 was a year to remember for Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. Not only was he an instrumental piece in the Astros' World Series Championship roster, but it was the first time the 26-year-old was selected to the All-Star team. His All-Star, World Series-winning season also included his first Gold Glove Award of his young career.

A native of Tampa Bay, Florida, Tucker continues to prove why the Astros organization selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft. The outfielder was drafted straight out of Henry B. Plant High School in Tampa Bay.

Ari Alexander @AriA1exander MLB Source confirms Kyle Tucker has filed for a $7.5 million salary for 2023, while the Astros are offering $5 million.



Tucker is one of three children to his parents Mike Tucker and Lisa Fernandez. It may come as a surprise to baseball fans, but Tucker has a mixed ethnicity as his mother's side of the family hails from Spain.

"Did you know that @astros @KTuck30 Kyle Tucker is Hispanic?" - Francisco Romero

Mike and Lisa have three children: Kyle, Hannah, and Preston Tucker. Preston, just like Kyle, is a professional baseball player but has not reached the heights of his younger brother.

Preston was drafted in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies. He subsequently made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Houston Astros. In 243 MLB games with the Astros, Cincinnati Reds, and Atlanta Braves, Preston has a career .222 batting average with 23 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Unlike his brother, Kyle Tucker has been a successful MLB player since his 2018 debut with the Astros. While his career started off slowly, he enjoyed a true breakout season in 2021, hitting .294 with 30 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Kyle Tucker's ( @KTuck30 ) parents, Lisa and Mike, at Minute Maid Park for Kyle's Major League debut. Mike: "We're very proud of him. It's elation." Lisa: "Very special." Kyle Tucker's (@KTuck30) parents, Lisa and Mike, at Minute Maid Park for Kyle's Major League debut. Mike: "We're very proud of him. It's elation." Lisa: "Very special." https://t.co/fMITm1rmgE

A look at Kyle Tucker's young career so far

In 398 MLB games, Tucker has maintained a career .268 batting average and a .837 OPS. Throughout his five seasons with the Houston Astros, Tucker has hit 73 home runs, 256 RBIs, and 53 stolen bases. He has one All-Star selection, one Gold Glove Award, and one World Series title.

Given his impressive run of form, it will be interesting to see how he maintains it in 2023.

