What happened to Yu Chang? Shortstop's exit raises questions on Red Sox infield depth

Boston Red Sox utility infielder Yu Chang left Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to left wrist pain. While the severity of the injury is unclear, it could be a significant loss for the Red Sox if Chang is forced to miss an extended period of time. The injury also raises questions about the team's infield depth and whether they have adequate replacements.

Chang has been a key player for the Red Sox since Adam Duvall landed on the injured list. He has started in 11 of the team's last 13 games, with 10 of those starts coming at shortstop. Despite his struggles at the plate, Chang has provided solid defense at a position where the Red Sox have lacked depth in recent years.

Yu Chang replaced Adam Duvall since he was placed on the injury list.

Who is expected to replace Yu Chang?

If Chang is out for a significant amount of time, the Red Sox could turn to infield prospect Enmanuel Valdez. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut last week before being sent back down to Triple-A Worcester.

Valdez was acquired in a trade that sent catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros last season. He could help fill the void caused by Chang's absence from the lineup.

However, Valdez is not the only option for the Red Sox. They also have Christian Arroyo, who replaced Chang at shortstop on Monday. Arroyo has played multiple infield positions this season and could fill in at shortstop if needed.

Cristian Arroyo proved himself to be a good shortstop filling for Yu Chang on Monday

The injury to Chang also raises questions about the Red Sox's decision to trade away infielder Marwin Gonzalez in the offseason. Gonzalez provided the team with depth at multiple infield positions and could have been a valuable asset if injuries occurred.

Yu Chang’s injury highlights the importance of depth in baseball and how quickly a team's plans can be disrupted by an unexpected injury. The Red Sox are hoping Chang's injury is not serious and that they have enough depth to cover for his absence.

Chang has posted a .146/.186/.366 slash line with three home runs and eight RBIs in 16 games.

