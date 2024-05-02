"What the hell are you doing to take care of yourself?” - Sports analyst takes a jibe at Mike Trout amid frequent injuries

Mike Trout's early exit from the 2024 season has been devastating to the Los Angeles Angels and their fanbase. Trout's incredible start painted another MVP-caliber season. However, things went south after his torn meniscus in the left knee.

It's not the first time Trout has been injured, as the veteran slugger has a history of injuries that has cost him a significant part of his career. The Angels have also missed out on their superstar player.

Stephen A. Smith was one among many to reflect on Trout's injury. Smith found it hard to believe that Trout's injuries were consistent, stating that he was frustrated with the All-Star being sidelined often.

“What the hell are you doing to take care of yourself? Always injured. I mean, damn, it's baseball. What are we talking about here? It's not football. It's not boxing. It's not the UFC," Smith said.

Smith further said:

“Maybe it's karma for him that he stayed with the Angels. Maybe it's karma for him that he signed with that damned moribund franchise. Maybe you should've went someplace else where you're going to be relevant, and that way you're going to be incentivized to stay healthy."

Mike Trout's absence could cost the Angels this season

Mike Trout is expected to return after two-three months, depending on his recovery. Trout will need to undergo surgery and hope to catch up during mid-season.

The Angels have been struggling to perform and Trout's absence will only make it worse for the team. In just 30 games, Trout led the MLB with 10 home runs. His impressive numbers have helped the team perform. The 11-time All-Star has left a void until his return.

During the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Trout felt pain in his left knee but dismissed the thought of any major injury. However, the Angels star was frustrated since he was forced to run into the dugout.

The Angels would certainly hope for a speedy recovery of their veteran star.

