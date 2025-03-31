"What a horniness" : Dodgers utility star quips eye-catching reaction to Tigers ace Jack Flaherty's emotional WS ring moment

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty made an emotional return to Dodger Stadium with his new team, Detroit Tigers this week. While Flaherty watched his former Dodgers teammates receive World Series rings on Friday, the Tigers ace had his moment the next day.

Several Dodgers stars, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Kike Hernandez, awarded Flaherty his World Series ring ahead of Saturday's game. He also received a custom gold Dodgers jersey, commemorating their triumph last season.

It was an emotional moment for Flaherty who grew up watching the Dodgers in California. The World Series winner shared an emotional Instagram post after receiving the ring and jersey.

Dodgers utility star Kike Hernandez, who shared the clubhouse with Flaherty last year, made an eye-catching remark to the former LA pitcher's endearing post.

"What a hornyness," Hernandez wrote in the comments.

Jack Flaherty reflects on ovation from Dodgers fans on his return to Dodger Stadium

While Jack Flaherty reunited with the Detroit Tigers in the offseason, he received a heroes welcome by the Dodgers fans on Friday. The World Series winner was surprised by the ovation he received from the home fans while making his way back to the dugout during Friday's game.

“It was unexpected, very much unexpected,” Flaherty said, “especially with the game and the way it was going, tie game. … It means a lot, especially growing up here and spending a lot of time here. It’s special.”

Jack Flaherty got his World Series moment with the Dodgers last year and after the former LA pitcher got his ring, his Tigers teammate and reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is striving to do the same with Detroit.

"I wasn’t a fan of trading him away,’’ Skubal said. “I didn’t want him to go. But I’m happy for him because he ended up getting the ring that I’m striving to get “I want to see it. I’ll probably wear it. I can’t wait to see which finger fits for me. He has what we all want.’’

Although the Tigers were swept by the Dodgers to maintain their undefeated start to the season, Jack Flaherty will not be forgetting his return to the ballpark anytime soon.

