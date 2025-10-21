  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "What am I supposed to do, sit in a corner?" – Blake Snell goes viral with sassy remark while waiting for World Series opponent

"What am I supposed to do, sit in a corner?" – Blake Snell goes viral with sassy remark while waiting for World Series opponent

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 21, 2025 05:03 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Blake Snell goes viral with sassy remark while waiting for World Series opponent - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers made it to the World Series for the second consecutive series after a sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Ad

With the Dodgers clinching the NL Pennant in four games, LA players had plenty of time on their hands to prepare for the Fall Classic, while waiting to find out their opponents.

However, Dodgers ace Blake Snell spent his spare time by playing NBA 2K26. Snell asked fans for a point guard and center on social media, writing:

"Need a PG, C on 2k26 for rec! Send win% and build."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Talkin' Baseball shared Snell's request in an Instagram post to troll the Dodgers ace. However, Snell fired back, commenting:

"What am I supposed to do, sit in a corner? Throw a ball for 10 hours straight?"
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Snell's response garnered more than 5k likes with fans supporting him indulging in his hobby.

Ad

The two-time Cy Young winner will be up against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Co. in the World Series after the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Mariners in ALCS Game 7 on Monday.

Blake Snell credits San Francisco Giants ace for improving his game

Blake Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract for the San Francisco Giants in March 2024 and spent a season with the NL West franchise before opting out of his contract at the end of the season.

Ad

However, Snell revealed learning valuable lessons from Giants ace Logan Webb during his one season in San Francisco.

"Going to San Francisco is where I learned how to pitch," Snell said. "I was around Logan Webb. That year in San Fran was so big for me. Just being around Logan and really learning how to pitch."

The two-time Cy Young winner signed a five-year contract worth $182 million with the Dodgers in November 2024 and has been a crucial part of their rotation.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications