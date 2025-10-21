"What am I supposed to do, sit in a corner?" – Blake Snell goes viral with sassy remark while waiting for World Series opponent

The Los Angeles Dodgers made it to the World Series for the second consecutive series after a sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.With the Dodgers clinching the NL Pennant in four games, LA players had plenty of time on their hands to prepare for the Fall Classic, while waiting to find out their opponents.However, Dodgers ace Blake Snell spent his spare time by playing NBA 2K26. Snell asked fans for a point guard and center on social media, writing:&quot;Need a PG, C on 2k26 for rec! Send win% and build.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTalkin' Baseball shared Snell's request in an Instagram post to troll the Dodgers ace. However, Snell fired back, commenting:&quot;What am I supposed to do, sit in a corner? Throw a ball for 10 hours straight?&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Snell's response garnered more than 5k likes with fans supporting him indulging in his hobby.The two-time Cy Young winner will be up against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Co. in the World Series after the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Mariners in ALCS Game 7 on Monday.Blake Snell credits San Francisco Giants ace for improving his gameBlake Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract for the San Francisco Giants in March 2024 and spent a season with the NL West franchise before opting out of his contract at the end of the season.However, Snell revealed learning valuable lessons from Giants ace Logan Webb during his one season in San Francisco.&quot;Going to San Francisco is where I learned how to pitch,&quot; Snell said. &quot;I was around Logan Webb. That year in San Fran was so big for me. Just being around Logan and really learning how to pitch.&quot;The two-time Cy Young winner signed a five-year contract worth $182 million with the Dodgers in November 2024 and has been a crucial part of their rotation.