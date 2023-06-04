The infield fly rule is one MLB rule that's been around so long, but not many fans know how it's applied. It doesn't come into play all that often since it requires a few stipulations and for the hitter to pop the ball up on the infield, which is not all that common.

The infield fly rule determines that the batter who hit the ball is automatically out no matter what happens on the play. What determines whether it is called?

The official MLB rulebook states:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"An infield fly is any fair fly ball (not including a line drive or a bunt) which can be caught by an infielder with ordinary effort when first and second or first, second and third base are occupied, before two men are out."

In a recent scenario, the rule came into play despite a comedy of errors on the part of the Los Angeles Angels. The ball caromed off of Brandon Drury's glove and the pitchers' glove at the same time and then over towards the catcher, who couldn't make the diving catch.

MLB fans are stunned that the Angels could display such atrocious defense and get away with it, but that's how the rule is applied. They're also pretty apalled at the mistakes made on one play

Why does the infield fly rule exist?

In times like this, it seems as if the infield fly rule only exists to bail out poor defense. They didn't catch the easy pop up? No matter, as it is an automatic out. However, that's not the intention.

The infield fly rule determines an automatic out

The intention is so that when there's runners on base, an automatic double play cannot occur. If the ball is popped up and it wasn't an automatic out, runners would have to go halfway as they do on fly balls.

Then, if it's caught they have to rush back to first and will likely be doubled up. If it lands, then they'll have to run to the next base, but will likely be caught there, too.

Poll : 0 votes