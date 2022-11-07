What was Jeremy Pena's salary for the 2022 season? | MLB contracts

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is one of the best players in the MLB. Pena has gone from being a rookie to one of the most sought-after shortstops in the game today. His credibility was taken to new heights after he was awarded the World Series MVP Award for his prolific hit in a series that saw the Astros best the Philadelphia Phillies.

Because Pena's rookie status is still intact in 2022, Pena has only earned $700,000 for the 2022 season. This means that Houston only paid about $5,000 per hit that Pena got to the team. For hitters like second baseman Jose Altuve, that number jumps to about $200,000.

Carlos Correa left the Houston Astros in 2021, opting to sign with the Minnesota Twins in a deal that would see him bag over $105 million in three seasons with them. Originally, there were questions as to whether or not the Astros would be able to field an adequate replacement.

Manager Dusty Baker and Astros management decided to take a chance on a 24-year-old rookie named Jeremy Pena. Due to Correa's departure, Pena was able to appear in 136 games at shortstop for the Astros this season.

In 136 games, Pena hit 22 home runs and 63 RBIs, further solidifying his role as the starting shortstop for the Houston Astros. Since he was an unproven rookie, the Astros were possibly able to get the best bargain in the MLB for his talent.

In the 2022 Fall Classic, Pena went 10-for-25 with a home run and 3 RBIs as the Astros captured their second World Series in five seasons, defeating the Phillies in six games.

Jeremy Pena will likely get a big contract soon

At only 25, a World Series MVP designation is not something that most players are able to attach to their names. It is likely that because he has proven his ability to hit with the best, Jeremy Pena will get a big contract with the Astros this season. It is just a question of how much.

