"What a joke" - MLB legend Jose Canseco calls out Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, accuses it for 'fleecing' fans

With his MLB glory days now a thing of the past, Jose Canseco has turned largely to online commentary to remain in the limelight. Recently, the former MVP took aim at Friday's spectacle in Texas.

With over 120 million viewers, Friday's heavyweight boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Although most were incredibly excited for the event, Canseco was no fan. In a post on X, the former star claimed the fight to be "a joke" before referring to his as the fleecing of America".

"Oh my God Jake Paul might Tyson fight what a joke ta the fleecing of America" - Jose Canseco

The winner of the 1988 MVP Award as a member of the Oakland Athletics, Canseco is no stranger to controversy. In addition to assault, DUI, and fighting charges, Canseco often takes to X to share his thoughts. In the past few months alone, his commentary has ranged from conspiracies about the US school system to attempting to pick fights with President-elect Donald Trump.

The fight was watched by millions and streamed on Netflix. However, the premise was constructed on shaky grounds. Although Tyson is a former number one ranked boxer, he is now 58. Jake Paul, who is 31 years younger, handled accusations of unequal competition due to his youth and size advantage over Mike Tyson.

"ELON MUSK HAS CHANGED THE LIKE BUTTON TO CELEBRATE JAKE PAUL WIN OVER MIKE TYSON!!! #PaulTyson" - Shady

Jose Canseco retired from baseball in 2001, after playing out the final season of his career with the Chicago White Sox. The father to actress and model Josie Canseco, Jose's Hall of Fame prospects remain dim due to his exposed PED usage.

Jose Canseco gives credit where it is due

Although the obvious skill delta between Tyson and Paul was too much for Canseco's taste, the 60-year-old is not afraid to give credit where it is deserved. After Shohei Ohtani's incredible 50/50 season, Canseco told Sportsnet:

"He's an amazing player. He's an anomaly. He’s the face of baseball. I've never seen a player who could do the things he does."

While he may certainly turn some former fans off with some of his rhetoric, Canseco uses his voice like anyone else. In the case of his analysis of the Tyson and Paul fight, it is likely that the ex-slugger is not alone in his assertions.

