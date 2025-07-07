“What a joke” “She was mocking the tradition” - Podcaster Alex Cooper ripped by fans after "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" rendition at Wrigley Field

Fans at Wrigley Field gave Alex Cooper, the “Call Her Daddy” host and CEO of Unwell, an unwelcome reception during the seventh-inning stretch rendition of “Take Me Out To the Ballgame” on Sunday.

Cooper was in Chicago as part of the Cubs’ promotional event "Big Al’s Takeover.” Fans who purchased this special ticket package received a special jersey. The Cubs were playing the St. Louis Cardinals, and the score was 11-0 during the seventh inning.

The video footage was shared online, which has Cooper beginning the traditional sing-along to a chorus of boos that lasted through the entire rendition. Here's the video:

Not only at Wrigley Field, but even netizens on social media called out Alex Cooper.

"Any random fan at the game would have been 100x better. What a joke," one fan commented.

"she was mocking the tradition. unacceptable," another posted.

"bro's voice is deeper than mine," one fan reacted.

"this is the product of people becoming famous without training on how to be a public figure," one fan added.

"This is as cringey as the 2024 ASG National Anthem performance," another said.

"Hopefully we never see her in there again," one fan wrote.

Cubs stars didn't disappoint despite Alex Cooper's performance

While fans may have left unimpressed with Alex Cooper's performance, they were more than happy going back home after seeing the Cubs crush the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0.

Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in the first run of the game in the first inning off Erick Fedde. In the second, Kyle Tucker hit a line drive for two runs. Reese McGuire's RBI single in the third made the game 4-0. In the same inning, Dansby Swanson reached home on an error, followed by an RBI groundout from Ian Happ.

The Cardinals suffered more damage in the third inning, courtesy of Tucker's sac-fly and Seiya Suzuki's RBI double, as the Cubs extended their lead to 8-0.

There was no respite in the fourth, as the Cubs added a couple of runs, thanks to Nico Hoerner's RBI double and McGuire's RBI groundout. In the fifth inning, a ball reached the stands of Wrigley Field on Suzuki's solo shot as the Cubs won 11-0 to improve to 54-36 on the season.

