What is Jordan Walker’s salary for 2023? St. Louis Cardinals' young phenom’s contract details broken down

Jordan Walker, who was recently drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, is one of the top young prospects in baseball. Let's take a look at the contract and the salary of this young Cardinals phenom.

He was picked by the Cardinals for a $ 2.9 million deal to be their third baseman. According to sources, the contract states that Walker’s salary for 2023 is going to be $2.9 million. This shows that the team's management is totally invested in the player.

Jordan Walker made his debut in the game against the Colorado Rockies. Although the St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Rockies 7-4, Walker hit two home runs in the match that led to him breaking Ted Williams' record by a player under the age of 21.

It is expected that the young player will prove his worth to his team and lead them to victories in their upcoming games.

Jordan Walker MLB performance

Walker is playing as the third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals. He has already developed a batting average of .342 and has scored 2 home runs. Furthermore, he also has 8 runs batted in so far.

It is expected that this young phenom will honor the contract and continue to mesmerize the viewers with his electric performances in the future.

