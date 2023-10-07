What is Josh Jung's nationality? Rangers rookie's upbringing under the magnifying glass amid postseason run

The Texas Rangers’ rookie revolution continues via Josh Jung. An American by nationality, he was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas.

Jung played baseball and football during his days at Douglas McArthur High School before gravitating completely towards baseball.

Undrafted out of high school, he joined Texas Tech University where he went on to play for the Red Raiders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his sophomore year. Jung represented the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. He was also named an All-American by Baseball America.

Jung was selected by the Rangers in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Considered one of the top prospects, he was the eighth overall pick that year.

He has a younger brother named Jace, who was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Josh’s parents, Jeff and Mary, are both teachers. Jeff teaches mathematics and is also a baseball coach within the Northeast Independent School District.

Josh Jung continues to shine when the lights are brightest

Josh Jung has shown, especially since the playoffs began, that he is capable of coming in clutch during high-pressure situations.

The rising star’s solo home run to center field in the sixth turned out to be the difference as the Rangers overcame the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 in their ALDS opener.

Expand Tweet

"The Texas Rangers take Game 1 with a score of 3-2 against the Baltimore Orioles. Here’s a shot of Josh Jung’s incredible home run to solidify the W for Texas." - Rami Hanna

Jung also made his presence felt when the Rangers swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALWS.

He notched two doubles and a triple while hitting .375 over those two games. His three extra-base hits during Game 2 also tied the rookie record in a postseason game.

Over the regular regular season, Jung hit .266 in 478 at-bats, with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs and an OPS of .782.

The Rangers seem to have struck gold with Jung. If he can maintain this form throughout the playoffs, and if the Rangers can avoid injuries, while also managing their bullpen issues, there's a very good chance that this unit can go all the way.