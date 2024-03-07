“What a joy and pleasure it’s been to watch you compete” - MLB legend Jim Thome congratulates NFL star Jason Kelce on successful career

MLB legend Jim Thome was among many who took to X to congratulate NFL star Jason Kelce on his successful career. Kelce retired from the NFL after 13 seasons. Thome extended his heartfelt congratulations on Kelce's successful career.

Kelce's emotional retirement speech sparked the internet. His excellent NFL career was appreciated by many. Thome delivered a special message to the former star on the New Heights Show.

“What a joy and pleasure it’s been to watch you compete,” Jim Thome said in his message.

Several sports personalities congratulated Kelce on his career, including Russell Wilson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, JJ Watt, and many more. From the MLB community, Thome was one of them to extend his support.

"Just wanted to congratulate you on a wonderful career," Thome continued.

Kelce's retirement shocked many, as the former Philadelphia Eagles player was expected to play for another season. However, he felt that he was not ready to compete physically.

Jim Thome gets the biggest reaction from Jason Kelce

Despite several sports personalities congratulating Kelce, it was Jim Thome who got the biggest reaction. The moment Thome appeared on the screen, Kelce seemed surprised and happy.

Both players have been a part of Philadelphia as Thome played for the Phillies in 2012. Thome won division titles for the Cleveland Indians in the mid-90s, the same time Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights.

Thome and Kelce have significantly contributed to their careers. Thome is the eighth-most all-time leader in home runs with 612. He won the Silver Slugger Award in 1996 and was a member of five All-Star teams.

Thome was known for his stint with the Cleveland Indians. In 2018, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Cleveland also built a statue of Thome outside Progressive Field in Ohio.

Jason Kelce is one of the best centers in NFL history, while Thome is one of the best sluggers in MLB. Both players are coming off incredible careers. Despite his successful career, Thome is one of the few legends who never won a World Series title. As for Kelce, he won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018. Kelce is expected to enter the Hall of Fame in 2029.

