What did Justin Verlander say to Alex Cora? Astros pitcher gets frustrated as Red Sox manager walks into field

Justin Verlander and Alex Cora were involved in a heated argument during the game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. The defending champions won 7-3 in the end off a strong start from Verlander.

Verlander and Cora shared the same bench at the Houston Astros in 2017 as Cora was one of the coaches of the infamous roster. Cora moved to the Red Sox after that season.

Notably, the 2017 Astros roster was accused of cheating because of the sign-stealing scandal that eventually led to Cora's temporary dismissal from the Red Sox managerial position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Verlander also moved to the New York Mets at the start of the season but after a poor start, he was traded back to the place where he won two rings.

On Tuesday, the former bench mates faced each other. During the game, Verlander had some issues with his PitchCom device that led to him calling a temporary stoppage in play.

Cora vehemently opposed it going on the field to protest and calling it as a tactic to disturb the flow of the game:

"Alex comes out there and starts arguing that I had been shaking. He was trying to say that my PitchCom was working. I'm assuming he thought I was using it as a tactic.

"I wasn't using it as a tactic. He kind of gestured to me and said something like 'You go pitch'", Verlander explained after the game.

Appearing to hit out at the Red Sox manager for his unwarranted comments Verlander asked Cora to head back to their bench in an 'expressive' way.

Justin Verlander has arguably best start of his 2023 season

Justin Verlander showed why he is a 3x Cy Young winner as he went through six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in the game. He earned his 253rd win by throwing 96 pitches. The 41-year-old improved to a 9-6 record this season.