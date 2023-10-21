What we know so far about Samantha Scott, Former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini's alleged accomplice arrested in murder investigation

Dan Serafini, 49, a former professional baseball player, and his accomplice Samantha Scott, 33, were detained by police on Friday in Nevada in connection to an attack that resulted in the death of a man and critical injuries to his wife in the Lake Tahoe area.

The ex-Twins pitcher and his partner in crime were detained separately after a two-year investigation, begun in 2021, into the Lake Tahoe case.

According to the authorities, the two were acquainted with Robert Gary Spohr and his wife, Wendy Wood. Robert was sadly shot dead, while Wendy was injured. On Friday night, Sgt. David Smith, a sheriff's office spokesman, announced that the two victims are Serafini's father-in-law and mother-in-law.

According to the sheriff's office, Serafini is detained in Winnemucca, Nevada, and Scott in Las Vegas with assistance from Placer County sheriff's investigators. Smith reported that Scott was detained at the Harry Reid International Airport.

"The apprehension of those responsible for the tragic events that unfolded in Homewood, North Lake Tahoe in 2021 stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our detectives, law enforcement partners, and the persistence of our pursuit of truth" - Placer County Wayne Woo after the arrests via CBS News.

Dan Serafini and Samantha Scott are in a world of trouble

Serafini has played baseball in MLB for over ten years with various teams. Serafini was chosen in the first round by the Minnesota Twins in 1992 after graduating from San Mateo's Serra High School. In 1996, he got to the main leagues.

The 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr died from a single gunshot wound. According to the sheriff's office, his wife, Wendy Wood Spohr, 68, was hospitalized after being shot at least twice, recovered fully and passed away a year later.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, she battled despair and a disability before taking her own life. It remains to be seen what will happen to Serafini and Scott.