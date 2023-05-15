Lars Nootbaar, who plays for the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB, received a surprise visit from his mother on Mother's Day.

Nootbaar was born to Charlie Nootbaar and Kumiko Enokida, who's of Japanese descent. Charlie met Kumiko while he was in Japan, studying under an exchange programme.

In a recent interview, Lars Nootbaar got a surprise visit from his mother, Kumiko on live television. The emotional moment showcased the beautiful bond between mother and son, with Nootbaar’s mother thanking him for the Mother’s Day flowers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video:

MLB @MLB



Lars Nootbaar gets a Mother's Day surprise on There is crying in baseball.Lars Nootbaar gets a Mother's Day surprise on #SundayNightBaseball There is crying in baseball. Lars Nootbaar gets a Mother's Day surprise on #SundayNightBaseball. https://t.co/3vfdrHZSWU

The Cardinals took the series sweep against the Red Sox with a 9-1 win on Sunday in Fenway Park. The Cardinals had a tough start to the season, but their recent success has fans excited to see how the team fares.

What did Lars Nootbaar say about his surprise visit from his mother?

Lars Nootbaar represented Japan in the WBC because of his mother.

Lars Nootbaar is perhaps one of the most diverse players in the MLB, having gained popularity in Japan playing for the country in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

He helped Japan win the title, becoming the first non-Japanese citizen to play for the team. Lars' World Baseball Classic participation was due to his mother’s heritage. He honored her by playing for Japan in the tournament.

Nootbaar said that it was an incredible experience to represent Japan and play at the Tokio Dome. He also talked about his effort to learn Japanese and make the most of the opportunity to connect with Japanese relatives.

Not much is known about Kumi Enokida’s personal life, other than what was shown on the Sunday night game between the Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Poll : 0 votes