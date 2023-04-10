What is the Los Angeles Angels home run hat inspired by? All about 'Kabuto' headpiece used in new celebration 

The Los Angeles Angels recently unveiled a new home run hat inspired by the headpiece that samurai in feudal Japan used to wear. Get to know everything about the new kabuto headpiece tradition of the Angels.

The Kabuto is a traditional Japanese helmet that mainly samurai used to wear during feudal Japan. It was a protective suit of armor that reflected the samurai's personality. However, with the passage of time, it changed from a protective device to an expression of magnificent Japanese artistry.

MLB @MLB The new samurai home run helmet looks good on you, @MikeTrout The new samurai home run helmet looks good on you, @MikeTrout! https://t.co/qoqwSwPtyO

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Los Angeles Angels recently replaced their traditional Western Cowboys home run hat with a traditional Japanese kabuto home run hat.

The home run hat was first unveiled when Mike Trout scored a two-home run shot against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The revelation of the new traditional kabuto hat seems to be working well for Trout as he followed it with a three-home run shot on Saturday.

Can the Los Angeles Angels finally make the playoffs in 2023?

American League All-Star Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The Angels have some of the biggest names in MLB, like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. However, the last time the Angels made the playoffs was in 2014.

The Angels have a high chance of making it to the playoffs in 2023. They have added much-needed depth to the team by bringing in players like Brandon Drury and Gio Urshela who add variety to the team. They also have one of the best rotations since 2022. They just need to improve their corner outfield spot in order to make it to the playoffs in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes