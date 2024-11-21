  • home icon
  What would the Mets' batting lineup look like at the top if they manage to get Juan Soto? ft. Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Nov 21, 2024 21:22 GMT
A handful of MLB insiders have predicted the New York Mets to be the team that signs the top free agent in the class, Juan Soto. The two sides met on Saturday, and it was reported that it was a great initial meeting.

Soto is searching for a mega contract this winter, which ultimately is great news. Team owner Steven Cohen is one of the top-spending owners in the league and has worked hard to try and put together a contending club.

"I don't care about the cost side. ... that's why I bought the team," said Cohen.
If they land Soto this winter, the Mets would instantly become a contender. Here's what their potential batting lineup could look like next season with the addition of the four-time All-Star.

  1. Francisco Lindor
  2. Juan Soto
  3. Mark Vientos
  4. Brandon Nimmo
  5. Jeff McNeil
  6. Starling Marte
  7. Francisco Alvarez
  8. Brett Baty
  9. Tyrone Taylor

That's certainly a lineup that could make a run in the National League East. While the club did just acquire Jose Siri, he still likely slots in behind Taylor on the depth chart.

The Mets and the Yankees are projected as the top two teams in the running for Juan Soto

New York Yankees - J. Soto (Photo via IMAGN)
The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are believed to be the two teams in the best spots. Both have had meetings that went well, and they have a lot to offer Juan Soto.

While Steven Cohen is likely to outspend the Bronx Bombers' front office, the Yanks still have a great core of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. However, the Amazins have Francisco Lindor, and he and Soto would make for an exciting duo.

It will be interesting to see where Soto decides to sign. Baseball fans will want to keep a close eye on this.

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
