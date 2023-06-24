What are MLB London Series' field dimensions? London stadium transformed into ballpark for Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals rivalry

The MLB London Series will take place on June 24 and 25 in London, England. The event is being touted as one of the top international baseball events of the year, and also markes the first time that MLB teams have played in Europe since 2019.

The partnership was originally struck in 2020, when league commissioner Rob Manfred teamed up with London mayor Sadiq Khan. The two parties have already confirmed MLB London Series in 2024 and 2026.

The venue for the games will be London Stadium, with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, two NL Central clubs, taking center stage. Usually a football stadium for West Ham United, a massive effort has been put into giving the park a new look.

"How to build a ballpark" - MLB Europe

In 2019, when the Boston Red Sox played the Yankees in a 2-game series at London Stadium, it resembled a home run derby more than it did a proper game. About 59,000 fans came two days in a row to watch no fewer than ten home runs get hit over the pair of contests. The New York Yankees won both games, scoring 29 runs over a pair of affairs.

In 2019, the MLB London Series mandated dimensions of 330 feet down the lines, and 385 feet to center. This year, the powers that be have decided to make things a little deeper.

This year, the center field wall will be pushed back to 392 feet, while the outfield alleys will be pushed from 382 feet to 387 feet. The 330 feet foul poles will not be tampered with. According to the MLB, the measures were aimed at increasing capacity for the 66,000-strong makeshift ballpark, rather than any ploy to stimulate more offense.

MLB London Series is a great way to grow the game

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are two of baseball's oldest and most esteemed teams. As such, the opportunity for fans in Europe and abroad to come and see their first MLB game is palpable. With the partnership looking set to be in place for a long time to come, expect the series to be well-worth in for the league from an advertising and publicity standpoint.

