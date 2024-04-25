What is MLB Players Weekend? Exploring new changes surrounding league's special event

MLB Players Weekend is an event that excites the fanbase and the players. It celebrates the pitchers and sluggers, taking a deeper dive into their personalities, interests, and charitable causes.

It has been five years since the league held the event. This year it will take place on Aug. 16-18, and there will be a few changes from 2019's event that may not please fans.

Per SB Nation analyst, Eric Stephen, the league will not include players' nicknames on the back of their jerseys for MLB Players Weekend. Nicknames were a huge success, and it is disappointing to see it gone. instead, players will wear special New Era caps that feature the players' number on each side.

The league did not take away all the creativity from the event. Players will still be able to wear fully customized cleats, and the league will relax their custom bat limitations.

What other changes are coming to MLB Players Weekend 2024?

Each day, MLB Players Weekend will focus on three aspects of their players' lives. This will be done through in-game broadcasts, social media posts, and more.

Friday's theme will focus on the fun aspects of players' personalities, friendships, and interests outside of baseball will be explored. Saturday will focus on causes like charities or community initiatives players are involved in. And finally, Sunday will focus on appreciation. Players will help celebrate those who helped them get there.

The national TV schedule for the weekend includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Sunday will feature the Little League Classic between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

This is a unique event that allows fans to get a special look at their favorite players, and you will not want to miss it.

