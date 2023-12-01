What is the MLB running lane rule? Explaining controversial regulation that could be axed in 2024

MLB's running lane rule has always been controversial, and it could end during the 2024 season. The league's Joint Competition Committee has formally proposed lifting the rule.

If unfamiliar with the original rule, a batter cannot interfere with a throw when running from home base to first. If interference is made, the batter can be called out.

However, the batter can exit the three-foot lane by a step, stride, or reach to reach first base. This leaves much openness to the rule and has confused players, managers, and even umpires during the heat of the moment.

The rule was made to protect the fielders, and while it has done that, it has caused a lot of chaos. There is no clear rule for when a throw takes the first baseman off the bag a bit and in the way of the runner.

The MLB Joint Competition Committee made a proposal and entered the 45-day review period. Fans may see a change in the rule as early as Christmas this year.

MLB's Running Lane Rule may not be the only rule changing for the 2024 season

The running lane rule is just one of several rule proposals for the 2024 season. One of the most significant rule change proposals is reducing the pitch timer.

The league wants to move the pitch timer from 20 seconds to 18 seconds with runners on base. The pitch timer succeeded in shortening games this season, and the league would like to see even shorter games.

Another new rule proposal for next season is banning infielders from blocking bases. This is not only dangerous for the infielders but could be dangerous for the runners as well. This would limit players like Francisco Lindor and Corey Seager.

It will be interesting to see which of these new rules goes into effect next season.

