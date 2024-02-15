What is MLB's obstruction rule? A deep dive into the overlooked regulation that could potentially define games in 2024

The MLB said that they plan to crack down on violations of the obstruction rule on the base paths. According to MLB insider Jesse Rogers, the league met with managers in the hope of encouraging crews to crack down on defensive players potentially blocking the bases.

"News at ESPN: The league is cracking down on obstruction by infielders around the bases (mostly 2b/3b). There's a zoom call with managers about it today. Story here." - @JesseRogersESPN

The MLB hopes that by further enforcing the obstruction rule in 2024, it will minimize potential injuries during bang-bang plays at bases, particularly second and third base.

The league was considering more strict enforcement of the plays in question last season, instead opting to increase the size of the bases in an attempt to avoid unnecessary contact between the runner and the defender.

The problem with this rule is the fact that it is up to the judgment of the umpire and is not reviewable and unchallengeable. If the defensive player is determined to be obstructing the baserunner, umpires have the right to call the player safe at the base.

"Obstruction calls are set to increase in 2024 thanks to a new MLB point of emphasis of Official Baseball Rule 6.01(h) with umpires instructed to call runners safe if a fielder blocks their base path. What does this mean for the season? We break it down." - @CloseCallSports

The MLB's obstruction rule is more complex than some may believe

Another problem when it comes to the close plays at the base is the fact that defensive players are allowed to enter the basepaths if they indeed need to in order to field the ball. This makes it more difficult for umpires, as they will need to determine whether it is necessary or if the defensive player is violating the obstruction rule.

Defensive players are allowed to stand in front of or behind their base. That being the hope is that further enforcement will cut down the number of plays that see defenders dropping to a knee in front of the base. These plays can lead to injuries to both players involved with the play, which tend to be wrist or ankle-related.

"Oh good. Obstruction calls are always clear cut and add to my enjoyment of baseball. Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders." - @thewonkypenguin

One of the players who is most often mentioned as a defensive player who commits this violation is Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies. The infielder has repeatedly broken the obstruction rule by dropping to a knee in front of the base.

