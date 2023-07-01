What is the MLB's single-season triple record? Listing top 5 instances from league's history books

Hitting a triple in the game of baseball is rare. From this list of top 5 instances with a single-season triple record, we will see that the numbers have gone down since the start of professional baseball in the 1890s.

Much of this is credited to the evolution of defensive players since the turn of the 20th century. Fielders have become more proactive and with the increase in fitness levels rounding two bases to reach a third has become tough for batters.

Here's a list of the top 5 players with single-season triple records:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5. Harry Davis, 1897 - 28 triples

In just his third year in professional baseball, Harry Davis went on to hit 28 triples in the 1897 season. That year he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and moved on to different teams later in his career.

#4. Perry Werden, 1893 - 29 triples

In the twilight years of his career, Perry Werden hit 29 triples in 1893. Initially starting as a pitcher, an arm injury forced him to play first base and he went on to record 773 hits in his career.

T2. Heinie Reitz, 1894 - 31 triples

Heinie Reitz started his career with the Baltimore Orioles, managing a successful 1894 season with the team where he got 31 triples. He had a short career and eventually retired in 1899.

T2. Dave Orr, 1886 - 31 triples

Dave Orr set the benchmark in 1886 with a 31 triples season. His seven-year career span in the MLB is best remembered for his immense prowess with the bat, averaging .342.

#1. Chef Wilson, 1912 - 36 triples

The modern-day single-season triple leader is Chef Wilson who in the year 1912 recorded 36 triples for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also won the World Series with the team in 1909.

Last active player with a single-season triple record

Curtis Granderson, in 2007 playing for the Detroit Tigers, recorded 23 triples which still stands as a record for the last active player with the most triples in a single season. He retired after the 2020 season.

Poll : 0 votes