What is MLB Spring Breakout? Here's all we know about league's newest event featuring top prospects of every club

The MLB continues to receive changes and evolve. This upcoming spring training will see the introduction of Spring Breakout. The new event will be a way for the league and its teams to showcase their best and brightest prospects during Spring Training.

"This spring, the best prospects from every MLB team are going to play a game against another team's top minor leaguers at a big league spring training stadium, sources tell ESPN. The event is called Spring Breakout. And the details on it are free at ESPN" - @JeffPassan

Spring Breakout is scheduled to take place from March 14-17 and will see the top prospects from one team take on the top prospects from another. This will not only allow teams an opportunity to evaluate their young stars but also provide fans an opportunity to see their favorite club's top prospects and minor leaguers in action together.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the event will include all 30 teams during Spring Training. The minor league showcase will not only be about teams displaying their top talents but also provide fans with an opportunity to connect with said players on a deeper level.

"All 30 teams' top prospects will go head-to-head in @MLB's inaugural Spring Breakout showcase in March." - @MLBPipeline

Fans attending the games will have the chance to participate in autograph sessions, as well as other events that will allow fans to meet the players. Top prospects such as Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday, Jackson Chourio, and Ethan Salas will all be eligible to participate.

The Spring Breakout event will also benefit the young prospects themselves

The Spring Training event will give these top minor league prospects an opportunity to ply their trade on their team's official big league ballparks. Ordinarily, prospects spend their time on the smaller fields at their club's training complexes. However, during these games, those selected players will get the opportunity to impress on the official big league diamonds.

Jeff Passan also shared that the teams were open to the idea for a number of reasons. In the past, they were reluctant to allow players to participate in international events such as the World Baseball Classic, but given the fact that the games will be close to their training facilities and staff, it was a selling point.

