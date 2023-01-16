Ethan Salas: All you need to know about the 16-year-old star prospect

Ethan Salas is one of the most exciting young players that you probably have never heard of. However, MLB teams have had him on their radar for years, and now one team has awarded him a historical contract.

With the start of MLB Spring Training just around the corner, teams are doing all they can to ensure that they have the most skilled lineup possible on opening day. This includes looking to the next generation.

Ethan Salas is a 16-year-old catcher from the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. He has been playing baseball in Venezuela's youth leagues since he was a boy, and has shown exceptional promise.

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel



He’s currently the #1 Ranked International Prospect.



Switch Hitting Catcher.



Here is some highlights.



"16 Year Old Venezuelan Ethan Salas is expected to sign with the San Diego Padres. He’s currently the #1 Ranked International Prospect. Switch Hitting Catcher. Here are some highlights." - @ Devine Sports Gospel

Ethan is the younger brother of Jose Salas, who signed with the Miami Marlins in 2019 and has spent the last three years in the Marlins' farm system.

They are part of a massive baseball family. Their father, Juan Antonio, and their grandfather, Juan Gregorio, played in the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals organizations respectively.

Despite his young age, Ethan has already drawn a great deal of minor league attention. On the first day of the international signing period, the San Diego Padres extended an offer of a $5.6 million signing bonus to commit to their organization. This gives Salas the highest-ever bonus for a Venezuelan catcher.

"No. 1 Ethan Salas makes it official with the Padres @MLB Pipeline" - @ Jesse Sanchez

The scouting report on young Salas is very strong. He has the ability to hit for power, as well as make solid and consistent contact. Defensively, he has exhibited a strong throwing arm and great awareness of situational calls. He was trained by his father and Cesar Suarez at the CJ Baseball Academy in Venezuela.

Salas plays as a catcher in the Venezuelan Winter League for Aguilas Del Zulia. The team is based in the town of Maracaibo, in the Venezuelan province of Zulia. The area has a strong baseball tradition and has produced many MLB stars like Roughned Odor, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Miguel Cabrera.

Ethan Salas may one day be one of the best catchers in the game of baseball

Although it is likely to be a few years before Ethan Salas sees MLB action, the San Diego Padres evidently feel that he is the real deal.

Their sizeable commitment to the youngster tells us all we need to know.

