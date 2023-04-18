What are the new changes MLB is trying out in the Atlantic League this year? Designated Pinch Runner's addition explained 

This season, the MLB has implemented several rule changes, including a new pitch clock, the banning of the shift, and an increase in the size of the bases. While fans were unsure of the changes prior to Opening Day, after watching the new pace of play adjustments, fans took to Twitter to praise the new rules.

In the wake of the success of the new pitch clock rules, Major League Baseball is continuing to experiment with several new rules in the minors. In the Atlantic League, there are three experimental rules that the league is testing. While some of the new rule experiments have worked wonders, the three that they are testing this season seem like they won't catch on.

MLB's pitch clock has excised nearly half an hour of dead time from the average game.

One of the new rules that is being tested in the Atlantic League is called the "designated pinch runner". This rule allows each club to have a player who is not in the starting lineup as a designated pinch runner.

If a designated pinch runner enters the game, they will simply be used as a runner during that play. After the resolution of the situation, the player that was substituted in favor of the designated pinch runner will be able to return to the game without penalty.

MLB fans are already ripping into the experimental designated pinch runner rule

While baseball fans were skeptical about the pitch clock, many could see its value before its implementation, this has not been the case so far for the designated pinch runner. Fans have already been critical of the proposed new rules by the MLB, with some comparing it to local beer league softball.

Eliminating the need for slower players to run the bases will likely never make its way to the MLB. If this rule does come into effect, Albert Pujols could probably have extended his career by ten more seasons.

