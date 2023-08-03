What is the new San Francisco Giants jersey patch? Sponsorship and design details, explored

The San Francisco Giants are adding a new sponsor patch to their jerseys starting this Thursday, courtesy of Cruise - a self-driving car company backed by General Motors.

The patch design is inspired by the archways of Oracle Park and the beautiful sunsets in San Francisco. It features an arched top with three shades of orange in the background, symbolizing a setting sun. In front of the sunset, there's an illustration of a Cruise self-driving car.

Here’s how we drew inspiration from the ballpark to create a patch worthy of our hometown team. We're thrilled to be the first-ever @SFGiants jersey patch partnerHere’s how we drew inspiration from the ballpark to create a patch worthy of our hometown team. pic.twitter.com/luRxKmJq9f

The San Francisco Giants and Cruise are teaming up to offer safer and more eco-friendly transportation options for Giants fans and locals in the Bay Area.

Will new San Francisco Giants jersey patch deal help Cruise alleviate concerns surrounding robotaxis?

Some people in the city, including officials and residents, have concerns about self-driving cars. They worry about safety incidents and disruptions caused by these vehicles. For example, there have been cases of robotaxis getting in the way of fire scenes, running over fire hoses, and blocking emergency trucks.

Sawyer Merritt @SawyerMerritt NEWS: San Francisco officials sent letters to CA regulators asking them to halt or scale back expansion of Cruise & Waymo robotaxis after repeated incidents in which cars without drivers stopped & idled in the middle of streets, delaying bus riders & disrupting firefighters work.

Cruise, on the other hand, believes that their self-driving cars are safer than human-driven vehicles and public transit. They argue that despite some issues, overall, their cars can reduce accidents on the road.

Over the past ~7 months we have reduced the number of avoidable collisions preventable by honking by 5x with careful use of a friendly double-chirp honk.



More details about… pic.twitter.com/LOfkz7XxJB We recently challenged ourselves to see if @Cruise AVs could make humans better drivers, and it worked!Over the past ~7 months we have reduced the number of avoidable collisions preventable by honking by 5x with careful use of a friendly double-chirp honk.More details about… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As part of the partnership, Cruise plans to install hundreds of electric vehicle chargers at the Giants ballpark. They'll also have a permanent vehicle at Willie Mays plaza and offer visitors quick access to Cruise rides during certain games.

The collaboration between Cruise and the San Francisco Giants will last until the 2025 season. However, the financial details of the partnership remain undisclosed.