What is a Nobletiger in baseball? Padres get trolled after humiliating loss vs Rockies

The San Diego Padres achieved a rare Nobletiger in their road game against the Colorado Rockies which ended 3-4 in favor of the home team.

The Padres failed miserably in the 10th innings as their division rivals took advantage to take the series opener.

Nobletiger is an event that occurs in baseball if a batting team is unable to score from a bases-loaded situation with zero outs. It is short for 'No Outs Bases Loaded Ending [with] Team Incapable [of] Getting Easy-Run'.

In the game against the Rockies, the Padres were on track to get the go-ahead runs in the extra innings. Fernando Tatis Jr. started at second base as the automatic runner. Juan Soto earned a leadoff infield single on a bunt. Manny Machado then hit an infield to load the bases.

Here is when things changed as Xander Bogaerts came to the plate. He reached base on a ground ball, however, Tatis, trying to complete a run from third, was out at the home plate.

Still with a bases-loaded situation, Jake Cronenworth lined out to shortstop before Gary Sanchez grounded out to end the innings and achieve the Nobletiger for the Padres.

The Rockies had a bases-loaded situation themselves and also found them out at home plate trying to earn a run. However, with one out in the inning, they converted on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mcmahon as he drove in Brenton Doyle from third.

Padres keep underperforming in must-win games

The much anticipated strong batting order of the San Diego Padres has failed to deliver results when needed. Even though all of the top five starting have averaged in excess of .260, the team has come under scrutiny for lack of conversions.

The Padres still have a slight postseason chance as they are five games behind the NL Wild Card standings.