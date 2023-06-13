What is the Oakland A's reverse boycott? Fans send message to reviled ownership

Oakland Athletics fans are not happy with the team's proposed move to Las Vegas, Nevada. They have planned a reverse boycott program at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Oakland Athletics fans are protesting the move by owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval. They have encouraged everyone not to boycott the game; instead, they are encouraging fans to come to the stadium in large numbers. They aim to prove that the Athletics ownership is the problem, not the fans.

They have started sending messages to owner John Fisher about selling the company to someone who will care about the fans and put a competitive team on the field. For this, fans have been asking other fans to bring their own "SELL" signs and shirts. However, they have also managed to raise $30,000 in contributions to an Oaklandish apparel company, which will make thousands of free t-shirts to be given away at the stadium.

Regarding the situation, a longtime fan named Stu Clary stated:

"The A's belong in Oakland and I think most people understand that. Let's reverse it. Let's show everybody that hey it's not us. We are not the issue here. The issue is the owner of the team John Fisher not trying to win and not putting money into the team." (via Nbcbayarea.com)

Stu continued:

"We aren't under any allusions. John Fisher is not going to wake Wednesday morning, slap himself in the head and say 'What was I thinking? We are committed to Oakland.' We know that's not going to happen. All we want to do is raise awareness that there are A's fans." (via Nbcbayarea.com)

The Oakland Athletics have had a bit of good luck recently. They went on a five-game winning streak, and they swept a series for the first time. If the fans prevail in significant numbers and if they manage to win against the Rays, perhaps it will be time for the management to give a second thought to moving to Las Vegas.

The Oakland A's might be moving to Las Vegas, Nevada

The Oakland Athletics might be moving to Las Vegas, Nevada. The team owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval have been trying to convince Nevada lawmakers for some time now.

The Athletics have signed an agreement to purchase land in Las Vegas for a new ballpark that will have a capacity of holding 30,000 to 35,000 people. The plan is to start using this new ballpark from the 2027 season. The Athletics have remained in the city for a long time, and now its decision to move away from the city has disappointed not only the fans but also mayor Sheng Thao. She stated:

"The city has gone above and beyond in our attempts to arrive at mutually beneficial terms to keep the A's in Oakland. Yet, it is clear to me that the A's have no intention of staying in Oakland and have simply been using this process to extract a better deal out of Las Vegas. I am not interested in continuing to play that game - the fans and our residents deserve better." (via Npr.org)

Fans and residents of Oakland are desperately hoping that the situation changes and their beloved team chooses to remain in the city and represent them as it has done for years.

