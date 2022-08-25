“What a pathetic excuse of an offense we have” “We lost to the Nationals?” - Seattle Mariners fans in shock after club loses to the struggling Washington Nationals, fear missing out on another postseason

The Seattle Mariners faced off against the Washington Nationals this afternoon in the final game of a two-game series in Seattle. To the pleasure of Seattle fans, the Mariners won their first game of the series by a score of 4-2. The Mariners offense did not live up to par today, losing to the Nationals 3-1.
The Seattle Mariners' record now sits at 67-57 and they now only have a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Wild Card standings.
The Mariners needed to take care of business at home, especially against a depleted Washington Nationals team. The Nationals traded away many of their key players at the trade deadline. Fans were not happy with the offense's performance this afternoon, combining for five hits and one run via a solo home run.
The Nationals record sits at 42-83 after today's victory over Seattle. This has many Mariners fans livid over the loss to a struggling and rebuilding team.
A game that cannot be lost at home for an aspiring playoff team.
The Mariners' run differential is +33 despite having a 67-57 record. This has many fans concerned over whether the offense can hold up for the rest of the season, as many other playoff teams have a far better run differential.
This seems to be a trend for Seattle, as last season the Mariners went 90-72, despite having a -51 run differential.
Losing three out of five games to two of the worst teams in baseball, the Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals, is unacceptable. The team may look back on this moment as a missed opportunity.
The team cannot play down to the level of the Athletics and Nationals.
Seattle Mariners' fans seek their first postseason appearance since 2001
Despite their favorable schedule, the Mariners have not separated themselves in the Wild Card standings. The Mariners, after all, have failed to reach the postseason since 2001. For context, Julio Rodriguez was a one-year-old at the time.
Overall, a horrible stretch of baseball for the Seattle Mariners as they hope to make the postseason for the first time in over 20 years. The team will now face off against a red-hot Cleveland Guardians team for a four-game series at home starting tomorrow.
This will be a true test of whether or not the Mariners are serious playoff contenders. The Seattle Mariners' fate may be decided this weekend as they maintain a minimal lead for the final Wild Card spot.
For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.