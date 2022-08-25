“What a pathetic excuse of an offense we have” “We lost to the Nationals?” - Seattle Mariners fans in shock after club loses to the struggling Washington Nationals, fear missing out on another postseason

The Seattle Mariners faced off against the Washington Nationals this afternoon in the final game of a two-game series in Seattle. To the pleasure of Seattle fans, the Mariners won their first game of the series by a score of 4-2. The Mariners offense did not live up to par today, losing to the Nationals 3-1.

The Seattle Mariners' record now sits at 67-57 and they now only have a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Wild Card standings.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners that's the ballgame we welcome the cleveland guardians to town for four starting tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. #RunOnSentenceDay that's the ballgame we welcome the cleveland guardians to town for four starting tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. #RunOnSentenceDay https://t.co/pM3Nt7mUk6

The Mariners needed to take care of business at home, especially against a depleted Washington Nationals team. The Nationals traded away many of their key players at the trade deadline. Fans were not happy with the offense's performance this afternoon, combining for five hits and one run via a solo home run.

Keegan @KShepherd22 @Mariners What a pathetic excuse of an offense we have @Mariners What a pathetic excuse of an offense we have

The Nationals record sits at 42-83 after today's victory over Seattle. This has many Mariners fans livid over the loss to a struggling and rebuilding team.

A game that cannot be lost at home for an aspiring playoff team.

The Mariners' run differential is +33 despite having a 67-57 record. This has many fans concerned over whether the offense can hold up for the rest of the season, as many other playoff teams have a far better run differential.

This seems to be a trend for Seattle, as last season the Mariners went 90-72, despite having a -51 run differential.

Nate Zimmer @natezimmer @Mariners Year after year, look at the run differential for the serious playoff contenders and you can see why this is unsustainable. You’re asking wayyyyy too much of your pitching staff to shutout every game. We begged for bats; you didn’t listen. 🤷🏻‍♂️ @Mariners Year after year, look at the run differential for the serious playoff contenders and you can see why this is unsustainable. You’re asking wayyyyy too much of your pitching staff to shutout every game. We begged for bats; you didn’t listen. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Losing three out of five games to two of the worst teams in baseball, the Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals, is unacceptable. The team may look back on this moment as a missed opportunity.

Kris @HuskiesFan19 @Mariners Absolutely disgusting losing three of five to Oakland/Washington. If Mariners miss playoffs we’ll look back at this, if they fail to host a playoff game we’ll look back at this. Needed to go 4-1 or 5-0. Dipoto doing nothing to help offense at deadline is total negligence! @Mariners Absolutely disgusting losing three of five to Oakland/Washington. If Mariners miss playoffs we’ll look back at this, if they fail to host a playoff game we’ll look back at this. Needed to go 4-1 or 5-0. Dipoto doing nothing to help offense at deadline is total negligence!

The team cannot play down to the level of the Athletics and Nationals.

Robb @HavokNDespair @Mariners I love the M’s and I hope I’m wrong about this, but they’re going to play themselves out of the postseason with games like this. You can’t lose like this to teams like the Nats and the A’s. Can’t play down to their level. Bats need to wake up ASAP. @Mariners I love the M’s and I hope I’m wrong about this, but they’re going to play themselves out of the postseason with games like this. You can’t lose like this to teams like the Nats and the A’s. Can’t play down to their level. Bats need to wake up ASAP.

Seattle Mariners' fans seek their first postseason appearance since 2001

Despite their favorable schedule, the Mariners have not separated themselves in the Wild Card standings. The Mariners, after all, have failed to reach the postseason since 2001. For context, Julio Rodriguez was a one-year-old at the time.

J_gomez @tres3305saylor @Mariners "The schedule opens up" hahah people automatically thinking we are in the playoffs is laughable! This is the mariners after all @Mariners "The schedule opens up" hahah people automatically thinking we are in the playoffs is laughable! This is the mariners after all

Overall, a horrible stretch of baseball for the Seattle Mariners as they hope to make the postseason for the first time in over 20 years. The team will now face off against a red-hot Cleveland Guardians team for a four-game series at home starting tomorrow.

This will be a true test of whether or not the Mariners are serious playoff contenders. The Seattle Mariners' fate may be decided this weekend as they maintain a minimal lead for the final Wild Card spot.

