  What would the Phillies' batting lineup look like at the top if they manage to get Juan Soto? ft. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner

What would the Phillies' batting lineup look like at the top if they manage to get Juan Soto? ft. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Nov 22, 2024 18:04 GMT
What would the Phillies' batting lineup look like at the top if they manage to get Juan Soto? ft. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner

Juan Soto has been busy meeting with teams left and right, and that will not change after he adds the Philadelphia Phillies to his list. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman the two sides plan to meet.

While the four-time All-Star has already has meetings with teams like the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, fans must watch out for Philadelphia. They could be the perfect fit for Soto.

Philadelphia has the money to add another superstar, and Soto would be rejoining some former teammates. He played with both Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. Soto is also familiar with hitting coach Kevin Long and special assistant to the general manager Howie Kendrick.

Signing Soto would give Philadelphia a lefty-heavy lineup at the top, but manager Rob Thomson should be able to work with that. Here is what their projected lineup could look like if they were to sign five-time Silver Slugger.

  1. Kyle Schwarber
  2. Juan Soto
  3. Bryce Harper
  4. Alec Bohm
  5. Nick Castellanos
  6. Trea Turner
  7. J.T. Realmuto
  8. Bryson Stott
  9. Brandon Marsh/Johan Rojas

That is certainly a lineup that would turn the Phillies into contenders. Fans cannot rule out Philadelphia being a major player here.

The Phillies could give Juan Soto what he is looking for

New York Yankees - J. Soto (Photo via IMAGN)
Juan Soto came close to a World Series title with the New York Yankees this past season. However, they just could not get past the Los Angeles Dodgers who were almost destined to be champions.

Hoisting a WS title is something that Soto is prioritizing, and the Phillies have the talent to contend. Not only do they have some of the most competitive players like Bryce Harper, but they also have a competitive owner in John Middleton.

Baseball fans will want to pay close attention to how Philadelphia plays this out.

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
