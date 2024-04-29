"What could possibly go wrong” – Yankees fans skeptical as Aaron Judge slated to play left field for first time of his career

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees remain one of the top clubs in the MLB after nearly one month of action. However, even though the Yankees sit near the top of the power rankings, it has not prevented manager Aaron Boone from experimenting with the lineup and make defensive adjustments.

In one of their most important matchups of the season, the New York Yankees will make a notable change on the defensive side of the ball. For the opening game of the series with the Baltimore Orioles, captain Aaron Judge will start in left field for the first time in his MLB career.

The New York Yankees have many outfielders on their 26-man roster, but with Alex Verdugo on paternity leave, Aaron Boone will send Judge to left field. That will put Trent Grisham in center field, while Juan Soto is slated to remain in right field.

While the shift to left field will be a new milestone moment for Judge, New York Yankees fans are a tad less excited about the announcement. Given the fact that Judge missed considerable time last season with injury, many Yankees fans remain skeptical of the decision, with some believing that it could be problematic for the former AL MVP.

"What could possibly go wrong" - One fan said

"Never a good sign" - said another concerned fan

"Yankees getting swept" - One chimed in

Other fans believe that making such a bold move for the important matchup against the Baltimore Orioles is a questionable decision.

Although things can simply run smoothly for Judge and the Yankees, given the slugger's size and injury history, there's cause for concern about having the veteran play a new position for the first time.

"Experimenting on the first game of the most critical series so far is certainly interesting" - A fan pointed out

"Judge just starting hitting so Boone gives him a strange position to play. Fk I hate that manager.Put Grisham in left for fk sakes" - One fan added

Aaron Judge made an appearance in left field during the All-Star Game

While Aaron Judge will take to left field during the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, it will not be the first time he will play the position. Although Judge is making his regular season debut in left field, the hard-hitting superstar made an appearance in the position during the 2018 event.

The New York Yankees superstar started the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in left field. During the All-Star appearance, Aaron Judge crushed a home run off Max Scherzer, who was a member of the Washington Nationals at the time.

