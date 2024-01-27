"What you post can have consequences" - Yasiel Puig explains bearings of false reports in wake of former MLB star's involvement in a brawl

Yasiel Puig, the former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, has found himself at the center of controversy after a brawl erupted during the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League finals.

The incident occurred during the second game of the final series between Puig’s team, the Tiburones de la Guaira, and Tiburones de Lara. Puig took to X to address the situation, sharing a profound message directed at the media and anyone quick to judge:

"If i can grow and get better, so can the media, and everyone else who wants to continue to say I am trouble." - Posted Puig

This tweet emphasized Puig’s plea for fair representation and personal growth, challenging the media’s tendency to sensationalize stories for headline-grabbing purposes.

Adding another layer to the narrative, the tweet was followed by a photo showing a text conversation between Puig’s manager and a journalist. The journalist, who had initially misinterpreted the situation, apologized for the error and took prompt action to rectify it by removing the video.

Puig’s manager responded with appreciation, urging the journalist to consider the consequences of their posts on the individuals involved.

"What you post can have consequences to the human beings you post about." - Mentioned Puig’s agent Lisette Carnet.

A look into the events involving Yasiel Puig in the Venezuelan League brawl

The brawl unfolded in the bottom of the eighth inning when La Guaira’s Maikel Garcia hit a crucial home run, tying the game at 8-8. However, it was the exuberant celebration that ensued that triggered the melee.

Players from both teams spilled onto the field, and Puig, attempting to restore order, unexpectedly became the focus of aggression from Yuniesky Maya.

The chaotic scene resembled a movie scene, with players engaging in shoving games and exchanging punches, leaving spectators in disbelief at Caracas University Stadium. Fans, fueled by a miz of adrenaline and indignation, erupted in continuous screams as the brawl escalated.

Puig’s agent, Lisette Carnet, took to social media to provide context, asserting that Puig was attempting to calm the situation. Despite being doused with water twice, Puig moved to the edge of the scrum, signaling for peace.

Eventually, he stepped away from the chaos and engaged in a calm conversation with a player from the opposing team. Puig, who has always been a polarizing figure known for his flair, seems to be maintaining his reputation in the Venezuelan league.

