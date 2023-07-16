What is a quality start in baseball? Exploring the statistic that helps break down a pitcher's efficiency 

There are a ton of statistics in baseball, and it can get hard to understand. From xwOBA to OPS+, keeping track of these statistics can be daunting to some newer fans of the sport.

One of the simpler statistics to understand are quality starts regarding starting pitchers. A quality start can be defined as the starting pitcher throwing at least six innings and giving up three earned runs or fewer.

Last season, Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez made history as he went 25 straight games with a quality start. He broke Jacob deGrom's record of 24 straight quality starts in 2018.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Astros @astros History.



Framber Valdez records his 25th consecutive quality start, a new MLB single-season record.

For a starting pitcher, they have two jobs. They are to pitch deep into the game and preserve runs. A quality start helps fans understand just how efficient the starting pitcher was.

This is not a new statistic, as it has existed since 1985. Philadelphia Inquirer writer John Lowe coined the term to help distinguish how good a starting pitcher is.

With how elite pitchers have become, baseball has never been harder

Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles

The sport of baseball is at its most competitive right now. Nearly every pitcher in the league can touch the upper 90s. More guys are throwing triple digits than in any previous era.

You have guys like Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran averaging 100 mph out of the bullpen. The same could be said for Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol who throws a screaming sinker that nears 100 mph.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



Jhoan Duran really hit 105 mph on two straight pitches

Being a hitter in the major league is tough, but they still find success. Batting averages are up across the board, especially for left-handed hitters. This is largely due to the implementation of the new shift rules. But the hitters still have to make contact first, and they have not had a problem doing so this year.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault