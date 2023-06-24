Rafael Devers' on-field tactics and unique chewing habits have been a topic of discussion among fans and in the media.

As confirmed by various fans, the third baseman chews on a wad of gum and sunflower seeds during games. The sunflower plant (Helianthus annuus) is a form of fruit. The flower heads can be more than 12 inches in diameter where up to 2,000 seeds may be present.

Rafael Devers was signed as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic by the Boston Red Sox in 2017. Throughout his career with the team, he has posted an average of .278 and was influential as a newcomer in the World Series-winning roster in 2018. He was also called up to the All-Star team twice in 2021 and 2022.

Looking at his strong efforts in the last two seasons, Devers was handed a new $17.5 million salary for the 2023 season. Both parties also agreed to a ten-year $313.5 million contract which will take effect in the 2024 season. This season so far, the 26-year-old has been putting in subpar stats and needs to prove his mettle.

Speculation about Rafael Devers chewing tobacco cleared

There have been speculations among fans on social media that Rafael Devers chews tobacco during games. However, it's important to note that the MLB implemented a ban on all players chewing tobacco starting in 2016. Additionally, in Devers' home state of Massachusetts, the sale of tobacco is also prohibited.

Devers has been batting at .239 well below his career average. He has secured 68 hits in 285 at-bats but has also been struck out as many times. He would like to improve on that form in order to help his team improve in the standings as Boston are currently 12 games behind the leaders of AL East, Tampa Bay Rays, with a 40-37 record.

