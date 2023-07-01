What is the record for the longest home run in MLB history? Exploring hardest dingers ever hit on the baseball field

Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Shohei Shohei Ohtani launched the biggest home run of his MLB career during Friday's encounter against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was a mammoth 493-foot hit which was also the biggest home run hit by any player so far this season.

Here's a look at the biggest home run hits by players throughout the entire history of the league.

The first name that comes to mind when talking about home runs is undoubtedly Babe Ruth. The New York Yankees legend has become almost a mythical figure due to the numbers he recorded over his MLB career.

However, there are still doubts about what to believe as there were no accurate measurement tools available during that time.

Yet, among MLB records the hardest-hit dinger still belongs to Babe Ruth, hitting a staggering 575-foot home run in 1921. There are many stories of "The Bambino" hitting 600-plus feet homers, but it is not officially recorded.

At the same time, it is likely to be true as he also recorded at least one 500-foot home run against all the American League teams in the 1921 season. By comparison, Ohtani's longest homer, and the longest in the league so far this season, was "only" 493 feet.

MLB @MLB feet for No. 30!



Shohei Ohtani is UNREAL! feet for No. 30!Shohei Ohtani is UNREAL! 4️⃣9️⃣3️⃣ feet for No. 30!Shohei Ohtani is UNREAL! https://t.co/W7TxBembrj

Chuck @SilverBulletLLC Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell hit a jaw-dropping 514 ft homerun, which was the longest professional home run ever recorded by Statcast, according to MLB.com . The ball left Adell's bat at 113.6 mph and did not slow down until it landed. #MLB Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell hit a jaw-dropping 514 ft homerun, which was the longest professional home run ever recorded by Statcast, according to MLB.com. The ball left Adell's bat at 113.6 mph and did not slow down until it landed. #MLB

Other honorable mentions for the biggest home run in MLB history

There have been some iconic sluggers in the entire history of the MLB, and records show exactly how dominant each one was during their time. While Babe Ruth takes first place for the longest HR in history, the second-longest recorded home run belongs to another Yankees legend, Mickey Mantle.

He recorded a 565-foot homer in 1953 in Washington. The third longest home run belongs to Reggie Jackson in 1971, hitting a 539-foot homer during the All-Star game.

Thus, while Shohei Ohtani's homer against the Diamondbacks on Friday was certainly impressive, it was still a long way off the biggest dingers in the history of the league.

