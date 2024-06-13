What is the Rickwood Field MLB game? Date, time, matchup, occasion and more

There will be an MLB game at Rickwood Field this season. The game is a special feature game of the league to tribute the Negro Leagues. The league has hosted games in unique spots, including Mexico, London, Seoul and Iowa, for the Field of Dreams game. The Rickwood Field game is also in its scheduling phenomenon.

Rickwood Field is the oldest known baseball park in America. It was once home to the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, which is why the league is playing there. MLB is sending two teams to honor that league to play a historic baseball game there this year.

All you need to know about Rickwood Field MLB game

The MLB game at Rickwood Field is scheduled for June 20, 2024. The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will play in this matchup. The game is at 7:15 p.m. and is a one-off and not a full series between the two.

Giants franchise icon Willie Mays began his career playing there for the Birmingham Black Barons. That is why the Giants were selected as one of the competitors for this game.

The final Negro Leagues World Series game was held at Rickwood in October 1948. Three years before Mays made his Giants debut, his Black Barons fell to the Homestead Grays in five games.

Rickwood was also the home of the first integrated team in Alabama. It then hosted the minor league AA Birmingham Barons from 1981 to 1987. As the league continues to try and honor and integrate the Negro Leagues into baseball history, Rickwood Field is a big part of that.

Both teams will be wearing jerseys meant to honor the jerseys of their Negro Leagues counterparts. This is not the only time these uniforms have been worn, but they are being used for the game at Rickwood.

The Cardinals will be the home team in this game and have one off day before finishing the series back in St. Louis. The stadium has been completely renovated to fit all modern MLB needs and wants.

