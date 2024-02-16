What is Rob Manfred's net worth? Career earnings of MLB Commissioner explored

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has enjoyed a long career in the league. He got his full start in the league in 1998, serving as Executive Vice President of Economics and League Affairs.

Since then, he has worked his way up the ranks to being named commissioner during the 2015 season. However, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, he is expected to step down as commissioner in 2029.

Being the commissioner of one of the most prominent professional sports leagues certainly has its perks. Manfred's estimated net worth last year was $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His net worth is on par with other commissioners of other popular professional leagues. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also had an estimated net worth of $40 million last year.

Taking a look at Rob Manfred's career

Rob Manfred grew up an avid tennis, golf, and baseball fan. He started to focus on tennis during eighth grade but always had a passion for the game of baseball.

Manfred earned a degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell College and eventually received his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. He worked in the district courts before working in the MLB.

In 1987, Manfred began working in the league during collective bargaining. From 1994-1995, he served as an outside counsel for the owners before joining the league on a full-time basis in 1998.

Before becoming the league's commissioner, Manfred's biggest accomplishment was leading the league's investigation of the Biogenesis scandal in 2013. That same year, he was named chief operating officer by Bud Selig.

While he has done some good for the game, Manfred has been criticized harshly. One of the biggest talking points when mentioning Manfred was his decision not to punish Astros players for their sign-stealing scandal.

