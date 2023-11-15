What is Rule 5 Draft in MLB? Exploring league's regulation against minor league stockpiling

Every December, the Rule 5 Draft allows MLB teams to select players not on other teams' 40-man rosters and add them to their own. Scheduled to coincide with the culmination of the league's winter meetings, Rule 5 is one of the most misunderstood but also one of the most important regulations in modern baseball.

Aimed at preventing teams from concentrating talent within their non-40 man roster or minor league system, Rule 5 allows for a certain degree of fluditity. It is also one of the biggest decisions of the season for an MLB club.

Under current rules, a team can "protect" a player by adding them to their 40-man roster. With a concentration on rookie talent, players who signed with their team at 18 years old or younger will need to be protected within five seasons, while players who signed at age 19 or older must be added within four seasons.

"With only Kenedy Corona being added to the 40-man roster, that leaves 7 players on the Astros top 30 prospects who are eligible to be drafted in the Rule 5 draft in December. Reminder, a player will have to remain on the drafting team’s 26-man active roster all year." - Michael Schwab

The 2023 draft will take place on December 6. As the draft order is determined by regular-season record, the Oakland Athletics will get the first selection. While teams are not compelled to select anyone, any player chosen will be automatically added to the 40-man roster.

As any trades pertaining to the team's 40-man roster cannot be executed until after the draft has finished. However, Rule 5 draft picks can be traded to any other team once selected. Several high profile names such as Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemete, Jose Bautista, Josh Hamilton and RA Dickey were all Rule 5 draftees back in the day.

"Important dates this week in #MLB. Teams must add eligible minor league players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday to protect them from the Rule 5 draft.Friday is the bidding deadline for arbitration-eligible players" - Mets Batflip

Rule 5 draft helps keep MLB more equal

In the absence of a salary cap, the Rule 5 draft is one of several mechanisms in place to ensure that rich teams like the New York Yankees or Mets do not hog young prospects in their system in perpetuity. It also provides a fun and engaging moment of intrigue in a season where fans are itching to watch baseball again.